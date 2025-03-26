Stansberry homers to lead Lady Bulldogs in 7-0 win over CGHS

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, March 26, 2025

By Staff Reports

Claiborne freshman Tayleigh Stansberry shows off her home run ball after delivering a two-run shot in the Lady Bulldogs’ 7-0 win at Cumberland Gap on Friday. (Photo submitted)
The Claiborne Lady Bulldog softball team travelled to Cumberland Gap on Friday and downed the Lady Panthers 7-0.

Freshman Tayleigh Stansberry started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning. It was her first high school home run and was a no-doubter to straight away center field.

Marley Sweet started and earned the win for Claiborne after giving up just one hit over 3-⅔ shutout innings. She struck out six and walked four.

Lacey Gulley took the loss for Cumberland Gap. She gave up just those two runs on two hits over 3-⅔ inning with five strikeouts.

Brinkley Hollin closed out the game to earn a save for the Lady Bulldogs.

Claiborne’s Jacey Ferguson went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs in the game.

Addison Marlow had Cumberland Gap’s only hit while Daniella Badall reached twice on walks.

