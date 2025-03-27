Area financial institutions complete elder exploitation training Published 1:53 pm Thursday, March 27, 2025

District Attorney General Jared Effler is pleased to announce the successful completion of specialized training sessions aimed at equipping employees of financial institutions with the skills necessary to detect and prevent elder abuse.

The District Attorney General’s Office partnered with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct these trainings across the Eighth Judicial District, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in protecting our most vulnerable citizens. TBI Special Agent Ramona Smith conducted these training sessions.

The primary objective of these trainings was to educate financial institution employees on recognizing warning signs of elder abuse, including financial exploitation, and understanding the critical role they play in safeguarding older adults. The sessions also highlighted proper reporting protocols to ensure swift action when abuse is suspected.

“We are incredibly thankful for the dedication shown by the financial representatives from Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott, and Union counties. Their commitment to protecting our seniors from exploitation and abuse is truly commendable,” Effler said. “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their continued partnership and support in making these training sessions a reality.”