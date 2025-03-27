Registration open for 2025 Powell River Regatta Published 1:58 pm Thursday, March 27, 2025

Registration is now open for the 2025 Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta, which will be held in Claiborne County on Saturday, April 26. There are a total of 10 divisions for racers to compete in on the 12-mile course from the Well Being Retreat Center in Tazewell to Riverside (Kayak) Rentals in Harrogate.

Men’s and Women’s age divisions for single kayak are 18-39, 40-59 and 60 and older, there is also an open racing kayak division, an 18 and up doubles division for canoe or kayak and the SUP (paddleboard) 18 and older division. There is also a recreational division for those who want to paddle the course but not compete for the prizes.

First prize in each category is $150 with second place getting $50.

The entry fee is $35 for singles and $55 for doubles

Net proceeds from the Regatta go exclusively to the Powell River Blueway project, an effort to improve and maintain public access onto the 114 miles of the Powell River for paddling and fishing in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains of northeast Tennessee.Past Regattas have raised the funds to build and maintain nine additional public access points on the river.

The Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta is a production of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce and the Claiborne County Tourism Commission.

For more information or to register go to the Powell River Regatta Facebook page or visit their website at www.powellriverbluway.org/regatta.