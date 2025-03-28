Published 8:19 am Friday, March 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charlie Franz Oakes, born to Isaac Lee Oakes and Helene Schafer Oakes on December 31, 1953, passed peacefully on March 27, 2025.

Charlie was baptized into the Catholic faith as a small infant in Fulda, Germany. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with an art degree and was an exceptional and talented artist. Charlie painted the Blue Devil at CCHS and the Lincoln at LMU. He loved the University of Tennessee sports, especially football and basketball. He retired from England Manufacturing after over 30 years.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Lee Oakes; niece, Victoria Schafer Oakes; grandparents, Joseph and Maria Schafer and Lillie Bronson Oakes Duncan.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Helene Schafer Oakes; sister, Kathy (Mike, whom Charlie had a special relationship with and called “Mikie”) Cox; brothers, Jerry L. Oakes, Bob (Vickie) Oakes, and Michael Oakes; special nephews, Michael Adam Cox, Brandon (Adrian) Poore and Ben Isaac Oakes; special nieces, Alison (Patrick) Cox Clapp, Hannah (Caleb) Oakes Crutchfield, Olivia (Bryston) Oakes Wilson, Nicole (Christoph) Oakes Cox.

The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care.

The family will have a graveside service for Charlie on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Oakes Cemetery. Anyone wishing to follow in procession is asked to meet at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell by 10:30 AM.

Pallbearers: Michael Adam Cox, Brandon Poore, Ben Isaac Oakes, Patrick Clapp, Caleb Crutchfield, Mike Cox, Bryston Wilson, Christoph Cox