Joyce Sharp Lee, 80

Published 3:47 pm Friday, March 28, 2025

Joyce Sharp Lee – age 80, of New Tazewell, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday March 27, 2025. She was a member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Sharps Chapel. Joyce worked at Bushline and England Furniture for a number of years and retired from England’s. She was a licensed beautician. Preceded in death by her parents, Pascal (Big Eye) Sharp and Alma (Sowder) Sharp; brothers, Ralph, James Claudie, Luna and Monteray Sharp; sisters, Lorene Collins, Dottie Williams, Bessie Jane Johnson and Hilda Braden; nephew, Mike Sharp.

Survived by husband of 51 years, Wayne Lee; son, Garry Lee; brother, Bob Sharp and special brother, Fred West; brother-in-law, James Braden; sisters-in-law, Martha Sharp who she loved like a sister, Mildred Sharp and Angela Sharp; special niece who was like a daughter to her, Melissa and Philip Shockley; special friends, Darlyndia Meyers, Inez Brogan, Peggy DeBusk and Peggy Cole; numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM, officiated by Rev. Tim Sharp and Rev. Kim Collingsworth, music by David Painter and Barbara Hatfield. Interment service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Brogan Family Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Pallbearers will be Steve Collins, Stanley Collins, Justin Sharp, Phillip Shockley, Tim Sharp, Aaron Sharp, Brandon Collins, Ted Miller, Keith Williams, Kevin Williams, Rick Johnson and Raymond Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Onnie Massey, Larry Martin, David Ray, David Stanifer and Rocky Manning. Family and friends will meet at 1 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home to go with the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary in Maynardville.Joyce Sharp