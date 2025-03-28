Published 1:06 pm Friday, March 28, 2025

Robert B. Williamson passed away March 27,2025 at 8:59 a.m. at his home in Tazewell, TN. Bob had been battling bladder cancer for about a year.

Bob was born December 15, 1946, in West Palm Beach, FL to Blaine and Myrtle Williamson. Bob is survived by his wife Gail of 54 years, his daughter Kenna, and twin grandchildren Bobby and Kaiya and many nieces and nephews. Bob had one sister, Ann, who predeceased him. He graduated from Lake Worth High School, Lake Worth, FL. in June 1964 and attended Palm Beach Junior College (PBJC) for one semester before entering the United States Air Force in January 1965. After his discharge Bob returned to college to PBJC and received his AA Degree in 1970.

Bob became an Air Force Pararescueman and had a long honorable and outstanding career for over Thirty-one years. He was Active Duty for four years, got out, and then went back into the Air Force Reserves. He was an Air Reserve Technician, a full time Federal Career, training Pararescuemen and he continued flying many rescue missions throughout his career.

Bob served in Vietnam, 1966, flying all types of rescue missions to include rescuing pilot and crew members who were shot down during battles. Bob was awarded two Silver Stars for Valor in Combat for rescuing downed crews while under fire from the enemy. Bob literally served around the world. He also helped to bring astronauts to safety after they returned from outer space. Using his scuba diving expertise, Bob placed flotation collars on the Space Capsules that landed in oceans and got astronauts to safety.

Bob and Gail retired to Tazewell in 2004 after long federal careers. Bob was an avid golfer. He loved the friendship and comradery that came along with the sport. He also helped coach some local school teams which helped some players get full golf scholarships in college. The Woodlake Golf Community has been wonderful retirement location. The kindness of many and the friendships that have formed are a true blessing.

Bob was loved and respected by many. He will be missed by many. His Pararescue Family has been such a blessing. Their constant support, encouragement, and love helped Bob put up a courageous battle against cancer.

Many thanks to family, friends, neighbors for their support during this difficult time. And many thanks to Smokey Mountain Hospice Staff for their expertise and the comfort they provided Bob in his final days.

Memorial Services will be held at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN on Saturday April 5, 2025. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a memorial to immediately follow.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.