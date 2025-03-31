TN House of Representatives Weekly Wrap Published 11:33 am Monday, March 31, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By State Rep. Dennis Powers

Budget becomes central focus in final weeks of session

Members of the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday were briefed by Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson about Gov. Bill Lee’s $346 million proposed supplemental budget amendment for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The appropriations amendment to the governor’s $59.5 billion budget provides additional funding for infrastructure initiatives, health and social services, tourism and criminal justice. It also provides grants to several faith-based nonprofits, notably to Men of Valor through the Tennessee Department of Correction and $3.5 million to Agape Family Services through the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Bryson described the state’s revenue growth as “flat” with slow growth projected next year, but said the proposed budget continues Tennessee’s commitment to fiscal conservatism and builds on the state’s investments in infrastructure and education.

Bill expands Tennessee Promise completion grants

A proposal to encourage more Tennessee students to earn college degrees advanced in the House. HB 1158, sponsored by State Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, will make permanent the Tennessee Promise Completion Grant pilot program and allow students to receive up to $1,000 per semester to ensure they can cover unforeseen financial burdens to complete their educational journey.

House Bill 148 will create the Tennessee Promise Completion Grant Special Account, allowing the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) to award funds to eligible students.

The Tennessee General Assembly in 2014 created the Tennessee Promise scholarship program, ensuring all students in the Volunteer State can attend any community college or Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the state tuition and mandatory-fee-free.

Email newsletter signup

House seeks to create state penalties for illegal immigrants

The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week advanced legislation to further combat illegal immigration in the Volunteer State. House Bill 1177, sponsored by State Rep. Lee Reeves, creates a criminal offense for those illegally present in the state and establishes procedures for deportation.

“This bill is a measured, responsible step towards protecting Tennessee communities, enforcing the rule of law and demagnetizing our state (from) illegal immigration,” Rep. Dennis Powers stated during the committee.

The bill states that a person who is not lawfully in the United States and enters or remains in Tennessee would be committing a Class B misdemeanor offense on first violation and Class E felony offense on subsequent violations.

Individuals charged with violating this law would be ordered to leave the state within 72 hours. If convicted, they have 72 hours after the completion of their sentence to leave the state.

House Bill 177 is considered a trigger law, opposing the Arizona v. United States decision that barred states from criminally penalizing illegal immigrants. It would only go into effect if the decision is overturned or adjusted, a similar state law is enforceable for 60 days without legal challenge, or a U.S. constitutional amendment allows states to enforce or regulate immigration.

Student athletic eligibility

Legislation allowing virtual school students to try out for athletic teams at local public schools now heads to the governor’s desk. House Bill 355, sponsored by State Rep. Dennis Powers, Jacksboro, ensures virtual students have the same opportunities as their peers in traditional schools but does not guarantee team selection. It requires schools in athletic organizations to allow virtual students to participate and mandates that schools outside those organizations permit participation for zoned virtual students.

State Rep. Dennis Powers represents the 36th House District, which includes Campbell, Union and parts of Claiborne County. He is the Full Chairman of the Public Acts Committee in Tennessee House of Representatives. He also serves on the Business and Utilities Subcommittee, the State and Local Government Committee, Commerce Committee, Department and Agencies Sub-committee and Calendar and Rules Committee.