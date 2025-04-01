Brent Allison, 74

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Brent Allison, affectionately known by those closest to him as Brent, passed away on March 15, 2025, at his home in New Tazewell, TN, at the age of 74. Born on June 26, 1950, in Saltville, VA, Brent was a man whose life was characterized by kindness, love, and passion in all his endeavors.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Novella Allison, and his brother Randall Allison. He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication, embodied by his beloved wife, Geraldine King Allison, his son Jonathan Chumley & fiancé Michelle Caudill, his cherished granddaughter Brooke (Chumley) Hance, his grandson Whitt Chumley, and his treasured great-granddaughter Marley Hance. Brent’s presence will also be greatly missed by his dear friends at Hillcrest Lanes, where he spent many joyful hours.

After a fulfilling career with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Brent retired, allowing him more time to indulge in his passion for bowling and to serve as a faithful member of the Dogwood Heights Baptist Church. His commitment to his faith and his community was unwavering, and he touched the lives of many with his sincere kindness and warm spirit.

Brent was a man of many interests, but it was the sport of bowling that captured his heart. His friends at Hillcrest Lanes knew him as a fierce competitor with a generous spirit, always ready to share a tip or a smile. His passion for the game was evident in every roll of the ball, and his camaraderie with fellow bowlers made every frame a memorable one.

Above all, Brent was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was the cornerstone of his life, and his devotion to them was apparent to all who knew him. Brent’s kind and passionate nature made him a pillar in his family, and his guidance and love will be carried forward by those he leaves behind.

As we say goodbye to Brent Allison, we celebrate a life lived with purpose and joy. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him, and his spirit will continue to inspire us to live with the same love and kindness that he so effortlessly embodied.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Brent Allison, you will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

The family will receive friends Friday March 21, 2025 from 11am till 1pm with funeral services to follow in the Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Pressnell and Rev. Mickey York officiating. The music will be provided by Louis Poore, Rose Kiser and Grant Saylor.

Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Ky.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Samaritans Purse.

