Bulldogs outslug Campbell Co. 15-11

The Claiborne Bulldogs piled up 16 hits on Friday as they went on the road and outslugged Campbell County 15-11.

The Cougars scored six runs in the third inning to take a 6-5 lead, but Claiborne took control of the contest by scoring three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Sam WIlson walked in the fourth and Kaleb Painter dropped a single down the left field line and they both came around to score to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.

The fifth inning saw Wilson deliver an RBI double and Kaleb Painter cleared the bases with a three-run double and Chance Robinette added an RBI single that pushed the lead to 13-7.

Emery Keiter led the Claiborne offense with four hits, including two doubles. Painter finished with four RBI while Garet Keiter and Hunter Greer also had two hit in the game.

Greer earned the win after allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned) over four and one-third innings, striking out eight and walking four. Emery Keiter started an gave up two hits and six runs (zero earned) over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking three.

Now 7-6 on the season, the Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Greeneville for a double-header on Tuesday then host Cumberland Gap on Thursday and Cordia for a double-header on Friday.