Cops in Court program held at LMU Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, April 1, 2025

On Friday, March 28, 2025, District Attorney General Jared Effler and staff, in partnership with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, hosted Cops in Court for all law enforcement agencies who work within the 8th Judicial District (composed of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties).

Cops in Court is a training that focuses on impaired driving detection and prosecution. Officers who attended this training completed a mock trial presentation where they experienced court room scenarios in direct and cross examination.

“I greatly appreciate the agencies and officers who completed Cops in Court. Their dedication and commitment to skill enhancement will undoubtedly make our communities safer,” Effler said. “Also, I want to recognize Lincoln Memorial University for being such a gracious host.”

The law enforcement agencies who participated in Cops in Court included the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Memorial University Police Department, Caryville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tazewell Police Department, LaFollette Police Department, Jacksboro Police Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.