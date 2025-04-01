Panthers split with Scott & Hancock County Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, April 1, 2025

The Cumberland Gap Panthers split double-headers with Scott and Hancock County last week to bring their record to 7-6 on the season.

Monday at Scott the Panthers pulled out a 4-2 win in the opener. Senior Tate Murphy struck out nine while allowing two runs (zero earned) on four hits over five innings to get the win. He also doubled and tripled and scored three runs.

Hudson Harris also had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Zayden Michael also singled and Hunter Gibson walked and scored a run.

The Panthers dropped a 3-2 decision to the Highlanders in the second game. Eli Reed pitched well in the loss, giving up just two earned runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Harris, Gibson, Jaden Pearman, and Cole Carter all had hits while Murphy tripled.

The Panthers hosted Hancock County on Thursday and took game one with an impressive 11-1 win.

George Capps was the winning pitcher after firing four no-hit innings. He allowed just an unearned run while striking out three and walking one.

Gibson paced the offense with two hits, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBI. Neil Bunch singled and drove in two while Murphy and Noah Meyer also had hits in the game.

In the nightcap, the Panthers dropped a wild 16-15 decision to the Indians.

Carter had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBI. Gibson and Murphy both had three hits in the game and Harris tripled and scored three runs.

The Panthers (7-6) were scheduled to visit Union County on Tuesday for a double-header, visit Claiborne on Thursday and host Thomas Walker for two games on Friday.