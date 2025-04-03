Miss East Tennessee visits SMMS Published 12:48 pm Thursday, April 3, 2025

Miss Eliza Faith Sanders, Miss East Tennessee 2025, paid a visit to Soldiers Memorial Middle School in Tazewell last Thursday.

Sanders spoke to seventh and eighth graders and shared her inspirational journey as an adoption advocate, Talent Trek Agency actress, dancer and model.

Miss Sanders was adopted from China and shared her personal story of later returning there with her family to adopt a sibling.

She encouraged the students to believe in themselves, recognize their talents, and embrace their unique journeys.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions, receive autographed photos, and take pictures with Miss Sanders.

“We appreciate her time and the positive message she brought to our school,” assistant principal Lisa Ferguson said.