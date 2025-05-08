Claiborne man convicted of assaulting corrections officer Published 2:42 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

On May 7, 2025, a Claiborne County jury found Austin Wayne Greer, age 24, of Tazewell, Tennessee, guilty of Aggravated Assault on a Corrections Officer and Possession of Contraband into a Penal Facility following a multi-day trial held in Claiborne County Criminal Court.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred while Greer was in custody at the Claiborne County Jail. During the incident, Greer assaulted a corrections officer with a toothbrush that was modified into a weapon.

The case was investigated by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Administrator Tim Shrout.

“This verdict reflects the community’s support for the safety of our corrections staff and the integrity of our correctional institutions,” said Courtney Rickert, 8thJudicial District Assistant District Attorney. “We are grateful for the thorough investigation, cooperation of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and the hard work of the jury.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2025. Greer remains in custody.