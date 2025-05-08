ROHO’s hold annual fishing tournament Published 3:05 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The annual ROHO Fishing Tournament was held last weekend (May 3-4) at Beech Island Marina on Norris Lake in Union County, Tennessee. The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the ROHO’s annual Christmas shopping spree.

“Our mission is simple and that is to help children. We’ve been doing that since 1965,” ROHO Chairman Alex Cook said. “This year we’re happy to report that we plan to host our shopping spree again in December and hope to provide another wonderful Christmas for over 300 kids from 28 schools in the Tri-State area.”

The ROHOs provide a shopping spree at Walmart in Middlesboro for the children with the most need as selected by schools in Bell County and the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky, Lee County in Virginia, and Claiborne and Union counties in Tennessee. Each child is allowed to spend $200 — $140 on clothes and $60 on toys.

“We could not do this without the generous corporate and individual sponsors, donors and everyone who helps just by purchasing tickets,” Cook said.

The two main corporate sponsors are Hearthside Bank and Antique & Modern Jewelry. More information about the club can be found at www.rohofishing.org or on the Roho Charitable Trust Facebook page.

The purchase of a $10 ticket allows contestants to enter the fishing tournament with prizes as high as $500 for the biggest largemouth and smallmouth bass. First and second place prizes are also awarded for Rock Fish, Walleye, Crappie, Bream/Sunfish, and Catfish.

Each ticket is also entered into a drawing for door prizes which include cash and prizes donated by area businesses including a package from Bass Pro Shops and a recliner from England Furniture.

There was also a grand prize raffle for a chance to win $50,000. While none of the 25 tickets drawn matched the winning $50,000 ticket, they were put into a consolation drawing for $500 that was won by Chu-Con.

2025 ROHO Fishing Tournament Winners

Large Mouth

1st- Lynn Muncy — 4 lbs., 2 oz.

2nd- James Crigger — 3 lbs., 4 oz.

Small Mouth

1st- Vance Heck — 2 lbs., 14 oz.

2nd- Michael Tolliver — 2 lbs., 12 oz.

Rock Fish

1st- Lawrence Williams — 15 lbs., 4 oz.

2nd- Brett Kelly — 13 lbs., 11 oz.

Walleye

1st- Hunter Rosenbalm — 5 lbs. 8 oz.

2nd – Brett Kelly — 4 lbs., 15 oz.

Crappie

1st- Brett Kelly — 1 lb., 9 oz.

2nd (tie)- Brett Kelly — 1 lb., 7 oz.

2nd (tie)- Johnny Vanover — 1 lb, 7 oz.

Bream/Shellcracker

1st- James Crigger — 1 lb., 1 oz.

2nd- Regina Caldwell — 14 oz.

2nd (tie)-Michael Tolliverl — 14 oz.

Catfish

1st- Chris Rosenbalm — 41 lbs., 15 oz.

2nd- Jill Carnes — 21 lbs., 8 oz.

2025 ROHO Door Prize winners

$100 donated by Eddie Beeler — Jessica Zumbrum

$50 donated by Arnett & Steele — Nan Lohr $

50 donated by Arnett & Steele — Karen Pratt

$50 donated by JD and Pam Skidmore — Michael Tolliver

$50 donated by Schneider Insurance — Rebecca Johnson

$50 donated by Chu-Con — Grayson Cook

$50 donated by Rabbit Roe Farms —Sabra Howard

$25 donated by Lost Creek Campground — Noney Yeary

$25 donated by Lost Creek Campground — Bob Dixon

$25 donated by Lost Creek Campground — Jennifer Butler

$25 donated by Lost Creek Campground — Caroline Green

Bass Pro Prize Package donated by Brad Burkhart — Derrick Fugate

Recliner donated by England Furniture — Billy Payne

2 Buffet Dinners donated by Pizza Inn — Mark & Sally Smith

$50 Gift Certificate donated by Jim Brown Supply — Chu-Con

$50 Gift Certificate donated by Jim Brown Supply — Joe Gidens

Car Wash Package donated by O’Reilly’s Auto — Middlesboro Elementary

$25 Gift Certificate donated by Antique & Modern Jewelry —Chapel Landing Campground

7-9 lb. Ham donated by Smithfield — Chu-Con

$50 off a watch donated by Enix Jewelers — Drew Adams

$25 Gift Certificate donated by Imperial Bait & Tackle — Amber Hinkle

$25 Gift Certificate donated by Imperial Bait & Tackle — Samantha Woods

$50 Gift Certificate donated by Hillcrest Lanes — Stephen Hudson

$50 Gift Certificate donated by Hillcrest Lanes — Hickory Star Marina

Friday & Saturday Cottage & Fishing Boat donated by Straight Creek Marina — Southern Appalachian Coal Sales (Kenny Daniels)