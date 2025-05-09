America’s First Frontier: A 250th Celebration Published 12:35 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, Va. is hosting “America’s First Frontier: A 25th Celebration” this weekend with events at historic Martin’s Station on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the spring of 1775, men, women, and children headed west, deep into the untamed wilderness. The trace they followed led to a life of freedom. However, their journey was shrouded by the onset of a great revolution.

Community becomes key. Settlements a beacon in the wilderness. Travel to Martin’s Station: Virginia’s final point of rest and resupply. Find wares of all types amongst the merchants and tradesmen. Meet the famed individuals who traverse the trace and the indigenous peoples they encounter. Immerse yourself in a story 250 years in the making and join in celebrating Virginia: America’s First Frontier.

This event is part of the 250th Boone Trace Commemoration, which honors Daniel Boone’s journey through the Appalachian frontier.

To mark the 250th anniversary of Boone and his axe men carving the path from Tennessee to Kentucky, teams of explorers are following in their historic footsteps. Starting from Kingsport, Tennessee, teams will hike roughly 10 miles daily, symbolically passing an axe along the way to Fort Boonesborough, Kentucky, just southeast of Lexington.

Natural Tunnel State Park, The Cedars Natural Area Preserve and Wilderness Road State Park are stops along the 250-mile route and will offer special educational programs and living history demonstrations to immerse visitors in the stories of early pioneers.

The axe passed through Natural Tunnel on April 26, The Cedars Natural Area Preserve on May 3 and comes to Wilderness Road on May 9.

There is a $10.00 per vehicle fee on Friday and Saturday and $5.00 per vehicle fee on Sunday.