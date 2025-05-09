Hannah Moore joins Lincoln Memorial as women’s assistant volleyball coach Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Lincoln Memorial University Women’s Volleyball Head Coach John Cash has announced the hiring of Hannah Moore as the new Women’s Volleyball Assistant Coach. Moore will come to Harrogate after most recently being a Graduate Assistant at her Alma Mater Midwestern State.

“Hannah is another great extension to help the continue forward movement of this program”, said Cash. “She is a great role model and has already begun to connect with the ladies. She has a great background in working with athletic administration, athletics, and worldly experience that will only help this program flourish. We are really excited to have Hannah on board!”

Moore played for two years at Midwestern State where she was was named to the MSU Provost’s Honor Roll in 2021, the MSU Dean’s Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023 and the Lone Star Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times from 2021 to 2023.

“I am truly blessed and so excited to step into this new role alongside coach Cash in joining the Lady Railsplitters”, said Moore. “Grateful is an understatement for the opportunity to lead, mentor, and inspire young female athletes in a program that values both competitive excellence and individual growth.”

Previous to her time at Midwestern State, she played at West Valley College where she was named First Team All-Coast Conference, ranked second in the South Division of the Coast Conference with 3.77 kills per set and led her team in service aces (46), total kills (332), and total points (391).

The Lady Railsplitters will begin the 2025 season in the fall looking to build off their success of last season in which they made the South Atlantic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019.