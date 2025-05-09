Tennessee Justice Center honors Tazewell resident as Mother of the Year Published 12:23 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

For 25 years, Mother’s Day has been a grand celebration at the Tennessee Justice Center (TJC). Every year, TJC honors courageous moms, dads, foster parents, grandparents, and caregivers who persistently advocate not only for the wellbeing of their own loved ones, but for all Tennesseans from Memphis to Mountain City.

With help from volunteer photographers across the state, TJC provides our honorees with framed family portraits and more as a token of our gratitude for their efforts to make our state better for all Tennesseans. These beautiful photos line the front wall of our office, and their moving stories of love and devotion inspire us all year long.

This year, the Tennessee Justice Center is honoring Rachel Money as a 2025 Mother of the Year.

After four heartbreaking miscarriages, Ms. Money believed that she would never become a mother. But on New Year’s Eve of 2024, her miracle baby, Tobias, was born. With her fiancé, Jordan, by her side, Ms. Money now has the family she always dreamed of having.

The two of them work together to create a nurturing home for little Toby: “Tobias is still figuring out his personality, but he is starting to giggle and learning to roll over… He is just a very engaged baby,” Rachel says.

Trying to juggle the responsibilities of a mom, wife, student, and full-time job is no easy feat. That is why the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, is vital to mothers trying to reach their goals. Without SNAP, moms like Rachel would have to choose between feeding their child or having a roof over their head. SNAP has been essential in ensuring that Ms. Money does not have to sacrifice her dreams of becoming a social worker and that her son has all the nutrients he needs to become a strong and intelligent baby.

With her benefits, Rachel is able to buy purees, oatmeal, fruits, and vegetables. Currently, she and her husband are on a journey to become healthier. Their SNAP benefits have allowed them to afford foods that are high in protein and low in carbs that would otherwise be unattainable.

While SNAP can be a lifeline to those in need, the many hoops that families must jump through deter many from applying and prevent others from getting approved. Such was the case with Rachel Money, who was 8 months pregnant and denied benefits incorrectly.

When Rachel was denied, she contacted the Department of Human Services multiple times to understand why, but she only received contradicting information. One caseworker told her she was denied due to work requirements, another told her it was due to exceeding the income limit, and another told her it was failure to submit verifications. Ms. Money was left in a state of confusion and without access to food. Experiencing a high-risk pregnancy, Ms. Money’s doctors advised her that she should be eating protein and foods with a lot of nutrients. But without SNAP benefits, Ms. Money was only able to afford Ramen Noodles and cans of pinto beans.

Frustrated by the lack of assistance, Ms. Money sought help from other moms in a Knoxville Facebook group. It was there that someone suggested contacting the Tennessee Justice Center. TJC sprang into action to assist Ms. Money by communicating with the DHS, filing a new application for the household and monitoring the application process. When TJC learned that the household did not have enough food to carry them through this waiting period, we immediately contacted local food banks who were able to provide the family with an emergency food box.

After a weeks-long battle, Ms. Money finally got the good news that her household was approved for benefits, just in time for her discharge from the hospital after giving birth to her precious son.

Rachel greatly appreciates TJC’s advocacy and assistance. As she notes, “It meant a lot that you helped me with my [SNAP or] Food Stamps during my hospital stay. It gave me time back to spend with my son and not have to stress about whether there would be food after coming home from the hospital.”

Rachel is one of the hundreds of thousands of mothers who struggle with Postpartum depression. But with the support of her reliable partner and the smiles of her baby boy, Ms. Money perseveres. When asked what she is most grateful for, Rachel says, “My son, even the sleepless nights. I try to take a minute to enjoy everything.”

Rachel’s biggest wish is to make sure that Tobias follows his dreams and is kind to others while doing it. The Tennessee Justice Center is proud to honor Rachel Money as a 2025 Mother of the Year for ensuring that her son and Tennessean children alike have a bright future ahead of them.

Read Rachel’s full story and the stories of all our Mothers and Caregivers of the Year by exploring the virtual version of the wall at www.tnjustice.org/cmoty.

About Tennessee Justice Center

For over 28 years, the Tennessee Justice Center has been standing with vulnerable Tennessee families and helping them access basic necessities of life. Since opening our doors in 1996, TJC has used lawsuits, legislation and coalition building to overcome injustice, winning $2 billion in health care and hundreds of millions in financial and nutrition assistance for Tennesseans. Aside from lawsuits, TJC helps assist seniors and other individuals with TennCare, SNAP, and other public benefit programs.