Registration Open for Camp LMU 2025 Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Registration is now open for Camp LMU, a summer day camp designed to introduce elementary and middle school students to a fun, active learning environment on the Lincoln Memorial University campus. Camp LMU will be held June 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Camp LMU encourages young learners to build a positive relationship with education and life-long learning, allowing them to explore new interests, engage in hands-on activities, and begin envisioning a future that includes higher education. It’s all about helping students imagine their future and discover the joy of learning in a safe, exciting way to try new things and form lasting friendships while gaining exposure to a university setting.

Activities may include sessions in engineering, biology, chemistry, mathematics, fine arts, medical and veterinary sciences, dental medicine, team-building exercises, personal finance education, and drug and alcohol prevention. Campers will also explore the concept of citizenship and community engagement.

The cost for Camp LMU 2025 is $200 per camper. Families registering multiple children will receive a 25% discount for each additional sibling. Dependents of LMU employees are also eligible for a 25% discount. Discounts cannot be combined.

Camp LMU registration includes:

Camp LMU 2025 T-shirt (approved for J. Frank White Academy Spirit Days)

Lanyard and nametag

Camp LMU swag

Snacks and lunch provided by LMU Dining

An end-of-camp celebration

Registration closes May 30, 2025. To register, complete the online form at:

https://alumni.lmunet.edu/2025CampLMURegistration

For questions, contact Camp LMU Administration at CampLMU@LMUnet.edu.