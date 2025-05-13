School Board approves budget with $1 raise for paraprofessionals Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Claiborne County Board of Education approved their budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year during their regular meeting on Thursday. The budget includes a $1.00 per hour raise for all paraprofessionals in the district.

Director of Schools Meredith Arnold was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, but shared in an e-mail that she appreciates the dedication and efforts of paraprofessionals, who are also known as teachers aides or teaching assistants.

“Paraprofessionals are an integral part of the educational system, playing a vital role in supporting both students and teachers,” she said. “Their contributions go far beyond administrative tasks; they are essential in fostering an inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environment for all students. By working directly with students, paraprofessionals provide individualized attention, assist with special education needs, and help manage classroom dynamics, to name a few of their responsibilities.

“They also provide extra support where it is most needed. In short, paraprofessionals are unsung heroes in the school system. Their dedication to student success enhances the overall quality of education and helps shape the future of countless young learners. I am very appreciative of their dedication and efforts.”

Arnold also thanked the school board members for recognizing their importance as paraprofessionals to the district.

“I am very grateful for this school board and the efforts they put forth. Additionally, I am appreciative of the school board for recognizing the importance of all of our paraprofessionals and the impact they have on our school system,” she said.

The motion to approve the budget was made by Shane Bunch and seconded by Juanita Honeycutt. They voted in favor along with board members Wade Breeding, Dan Pearman and Miranda Adams. Board members Linda Fultz and Neta Muncy were not present.

The board also unanimously approved moving next month’s meeting from June 12 to June 26 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Gap High School.