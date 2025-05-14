Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum earns statewide recognition Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM) at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has been honored with three Awards of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums (TAM), including recognition of an outstanding staff member and two standout programs. Held at the Knoxville Museum of Art, the TAM Awards of Excellence were presented to museums across the state for exceptional projects, programs and events held during 2024.

Susan Parker, Program Coordinator at the ALLM, was named an Emerging Museum Professional, a prestigious award presented to only six individuals statewide. Parker, who joined the museum in 2023, has demonstrated dedication to public history and community engagement, particularly in rural outreach and early childhood education.

“Susan has demonstrated a knack for increasing our community engagement, especially with families and young children,” said Michael Lynch, Director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. “She jumped into her role with contagious enthusiasm and has made some of the most impactful contributions to our programming in recent years. We are very proud of all she’s accomplished and thrilled to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor.”

Parker was instrumental in the success of Lincoln’s Little Learners, which received an Award of Commendation for School Programming. In collaboration with Middlesboro Elementary School and Partners for Rural Impact, the initiative engages Pre-K students through monthly readings of Lincoln or Civil War-themed books. Students complete themed crafts and receive a copy of the book to take home, fostering early literacy and historical awareness.

The museum also earned an Award of Commendation for Special Events for its Mary Lincoln Strawberry Party, a creative public program inspired by the 19th-century strawberry socials once popular during Mary Todd Lincoln’s time. Guests enjoy historical interpretation, period-style hospitality, and a recreation of Abraham Lincoln’s favorite cake recipe, all designed to immerse visitors in the spirit of the era.

These honors were announced at the 2025 TAM Conference, where 99 awards were presented to 36 museums across Tennessee. The TAM Awards of Excellence recognize creativity, originality, and success in programming, events, and exhibitions.

“With 99 awards presented to 36 museums, including just six for Emerging Museum Professionals, these honors reflect the highest level of excellence in our field,” said Tori Mason, chair of the TAM Awards Committee. “Tennessee museums continue to set the standard for creativity, community impact, and meaningful public engagement.”

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum is located on the historic campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Housing one of the top five Lincoln and Civil War private collections in the world, the Museum is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (March through November). For more information about this and other programs at the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, call 423-869-6235.