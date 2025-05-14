Cumberland Gap celebrates 250th anniversary of Boone Trace Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Town of Cumberland Gap and the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park celebrated the 250th anniversary of Daniel Boone’s epic crossing of the gap last weekend.

To mark the 250th anniversary of Boone and his axe men carving the path from Tennessee to Kentucky, teams of explorers are following in their historic footsteps. They started from Kingsport, Tennessee, on April 23 and have hiked roughly 10 miles each day, symbolically passing a replica of an 18th century axe along the way. The axe made its way through southwest Virginia and arrived at Wilderness Road State Park on Friday, May 9.

On Saturday evening, a group of hikers made their way from Wilderness Road State Park along the Daniel Boone Trail and arrived at the National Park’s Daniel Boone Parking Area at around 6 p.m.

They were greeted by a delegation of CGNP staff, led by Ranger Dr. Lucas Wilder, in period dress and re-enactor Anthony Winegar who was portraying Daniel Boone himself.

Winegar was presented the axe by Aaron Franklin, who had portrayed a native American at Wilderness Road’s America’s First Frontier event.

From there, Boone led a procession of hikers down the boardwalk into the town of Cumberland Gap. With a police escort provided by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, the group made their way down Colwyn Street and on to the Iron Furnace parking area.

There, Cumberland Gap Mayor Neal Pucciarelli spoke to the group and gave them an official welcome on behalf of all of its residents.

The group then made their way up the Tennessee Road trail to the Wilderness Road Trail through the exact spot in the “Saddle of Gap” where Boone first passed through 250 years ago.

From there they made their way down the Object Lesson Road Trail and the Thomas Walker Trail to the National Park visitor center.

The hikers were greeted by a group of reenactors who fired their 18th century weapons. Then author and historian Randell Jones gave a special presentation, sharing the real story of Boone’s epic journey through the Cumberland Gap.

Sunday the park hosted “Blazing Trails & Tall Tales” with a living history program that featured artisans demonstrating blacksmithing, leatherwork, candle-making and other skills used on the Kentucky frontier in the late 1700s.

The axe was on display at the park’s visitor center Sunday, then continued its journey into Kentucky. Monday morning a contingent led by Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling accepted the axe from the park and marched into downtown Middlesboro to the Bell County Historical Society Museum for a special program. It was on to Pineville Tuesday for a commemoration of the crossing of Cumberland Ford. The relay will continue heading north on the 250-mile relay hike until it reaches Fort Boonesborough, Kentucky, just southeast of Lexington on June 7 for the 250th anniversary of the Settling of Kentucky.

You can follow the relay at www.boonetrace250.com.