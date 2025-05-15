District Attorney General, TBI seeking assistance with cold case homicide Published 2:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

On April 3, 1985, skeletal remains were discovered in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley, located in Campbell County, Tennessee. Forensic anthropologists identified the remains as belonging to a white female, likely between the ages of 10 and 15. Unfortunately, investigators were unable to determine her identity, and she became affectionately known as “Baby Girl.”

In 2022, ‘Baby Girl’ was positively identified as Tracy Sue Walker (DOB: 06/02/63) through familial DNA analysis. Tracy Sue Walker had gone missing from the Lafayette, Indiana area in 1978. TBI agents are confident that someone in Campbell County possesses crucial information that will reveal who is responsible for Tracy Sue’s death. The District Attorney General’s office along with TBI Special Agents have continued to seek the public’s assistance in gathering information that may help determine the circumstances surrounding Tracy Sue Walker’s death and how she ended up in Campbell County.

Last week, in response to the request from 8th Judicial District Attorney Jared Effler, Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Tracy Sue Walker.

“We are determined to bring justice to Tracy Sue’s case. Through the vital efforts and commitment of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it is our sincere hope that someone, somewhere holds the crucial piece of information to bring her killer to justice.” –Jared Effler, District Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District.

To learn about Tracy Sue Walker’s case, visit Justice4TracySue.com. If you have information about individuals Tracy may have been with before her death, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Your help could be crucial.