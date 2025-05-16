MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Kickoff Summer with a Cookout
Published 10:13 am Friday, May 16, 2025
|
WHO:
MEDIC Regional Blood Center
WHAT:
Summer Kickoff Cookout
WHEN:
May 19 – 23
Grilling will take place from 11 am to 4 pm daily.
WHERE:
Monday:
Athens Donor Center
Food City Asheville Hwy/Greeneville
Tuesday:
Crossville Donor Center (across from Cumberland Medical Center)
UT Regional Sevierville
Wednesday:
Ailor Avenue Center
Farragut Center
Food City Tazewell
Harlan Medical Center
Thursday:
Ailor Avenue Center
Farragut Center
Kingston Gravel Pit
Food City Western Plaza Newport
Friday:
Lowe’s LaFollette
Scott Appalachian Industries
WHY:
Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, and MEDIC is
Preparing for the increase in blood product demand by hosting a Summer Kickoff Cookout
from May 19 – 23.
Donors will receive a Special Edition Cookout T-shirt, automatic entry to win a 4-Pack of
tickets to a Knoxville Smokies game, and coupons to Denton’s, Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s,
and Papa John’s. First-time donors will receive a $25 e-gift card!
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling
865-524-3074. Walk-ins are welcome.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals and air medical transport services across 23 counties. MEDIC services Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event. Donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution.
MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
