David McLain “Lain” Harris, 75

Published 8:32 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

David McLain “Lain” Harris, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025. A man with the biggest heart who could always make people laugh, Lain left an indelible mark on all who knew him with his infectious warmth and genuine character. Lain is survived by his loving wife, Diana “Sissy” Harris; stepson Jared Hurst and wife Gloria; grandson Jeremy Hurst and wife Abby; sister Anna Dale Harris Pyles; brother John Harris; Godson Will Green; Goddaughter Sarah Dooley Bachman; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, David McLain Harris, Sr. and Imelda Riley Harris. For 44 remarkable years, Lain was the proud owner of Pappy’s Food Mart, where his friendly demeanor and business acumen made the establishment a beloved community fixture. When not working, Lain could often be found on the water, fishing from the boat he loved so much and spoke of with great pride. Lain embraced life’s celebrations with enthusiasm, especially Mardi Gras. As a dedicated member of the Mystics of Time for over 20 years, he embodied the festive spirit of the season. His passion for golf took him to courses near and far, always eager to try new challenges. His most famous shot was an eagle at East Lake Course in Atlanta, where the crowd gave a big cheer—a story he delighted in sharing with friends and fellow golfers alike. Lain was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte and crucifer in his youth. His faith remained an important part of his life throughout the years. Friends describe Lain as “a barrel of fun” and someone you could always count on. His thoughtful perspective and life experience made him a treasured confidant whose insights helped many navigate life’s challenges. His gift for storytelling captivated all who listened, and his kindness and generosity knew no bounds. When not entertaining friends or enjoying the outdoors, Lain could be found with a good book in hand, lost in the pages of a new adventure. Lain’s warm presence, hearty laugh, and incredible spirit will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of friendship, joy, and caring will continue to live on in the countless lives he touched. A service will be held at Shumate Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 21 with visitation from 6-7pm and service beginning at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mercy Chefs at https://mercychefs.com/ donation. David “Lain” McLain Harris 1950-2025