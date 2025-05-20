Published 9:56 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Marvin Luther Gilbert, 92, went to Heaven on May 16th, 2025. “Luther” was born in 1933 and raised in Forge Ridge Tennessee.

Graduating from Forge Ridge High School, Luther moved north to work. He served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant at the end of the Korean War. After the Army, Marvin attended and graduated from Valparaiso Technical Institute and began a 40 year career at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. During that time Marvin met and has been married to Catherine (Curtis) for 59 years. Catherine survives and they have one surviving son Curtis (Wendy) and two Grandchildren, Liana and Joseph Gilbert.

Marvin was active in the West Lafayette, IN community as a member and deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and involved in developing the county baseball program at Klondike Elementary and Middle school. Marvin also helped coach baseball at Lafayette Harrison High School. In Retirement, Marvin remained active golfing and serving at churches in the SOMA church network, Indianapolis, IN and the Family Church network in South Florida.

Marvin Luther is the child of Frank and Nola Gilbert, Forge Ridge TN. He was raised with 3 brothers, Roy, Harry and Burton, and 7 sisters, Edith (Brooks), Geneva(Shackelford), Opal(Sandefur), Itha Bea(Monday), Thelma(Ray) and Frankie(Crawford). His sister Bobbie Burke survives.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, with funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM. Marvin Luther Gilbert will be laid to rest following the funeral service in the Forge Ridge Cemetery in Harrogate, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed online to The Samaritan’s Purse or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.