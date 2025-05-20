Walters State confers 782 Degrees at 68th Commencement Published 11:43 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Walters State Community College conferred 782 degrees and certificates during two commencement ceremonies on May 8, with more than 450 students donning caps and gowns to walk across the stage at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center.

Graduates of the college’s Division of Health Programs were honored with the early ceremony. Gordon Lintz, president and chief administrative officer of Covenant Health Morristown Hamblen Hospital and Claiborne Medical Center, welcomed graduates to the profession.

“I remember being in your shoes, graduating with my associate’s degree in nursing from another community college in Tennessee many years ago,” Lintz said, telling the audience that, as a hospital administrator, he chose to attend nursing school at Southwest Tennessee Community College to gain a great insight into direct patient care. “You have made an excellent choice by starting your education at Walters State Community College. I say ‘started’ because, as healthcare professionals, we are lifelong learners.”

Lintz quoted the late Maya Angelou in saying that patients may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

“Never forget that the majority of people we come into contact with are going through a very stressful and difficult time in their own lives as well as the lives of their loved ones. In healthcare, we have a unique opportunity to minister to them. Things like making eye contact, providing a comforting touch and expressing compassion are important. Make sure people know you care,” Lintz said.

The second commencement speech was delivered by Dr. Heidi Leming, vice chancellor for student affairs and strategic partnerships at the Tennessee Board of Regents, the governing body for community colleges and colleges of applied technology in Tennessee.

“None of us should view our degrees as an end point,” Leming said. She encouraged graduates to find their purpose and their sense of belonging.

“Treating others well does not mean you need to sacrifice your own priorities. Serving from the heart refuels you. Serving from the head means you feel obligated,” Leming said. “Every good deed should be done from the heart. To live a well-balanced life, we must make the commitment to pay ourselves first with time. Reflecting on priorities gives us the opportunity to reflect and learn the phrase, ‘Thanks for asking, but no I can’t.’”

Leming also told graduates that asking for help is not a weakness.

“When the wind blows hard in life, many high achievers try to face it alone. Allow someone the privilege of letting someone help you face adversity. You’ll both be better for it,” she said. Leming ended her comments with praise for Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. Dr. Miksa has accepted the presidency at Johnson County (Kansas) Community College and was overseeing his last commencement ceremony at Walters State.

“His leadership has been marked by significant achievements including expanding access through major campus projects, aligning budgets with long-term planning and leading the college since 2016. During his tenure, the college has achieved incredible accomplishments. I want to thank Dr. Miksa for his service not only to Walters State but also to the state of Tennessee,” Leming said.

The two ceremonies marked the college’s 68th commencement. A nursing pinning ceremony preceded the commencement.

The following Claiborne County residents were among the Spring 2025 class: From Cumberland Gap: Jacob Matthew Howerton, AS General Studies; Kaleigh G. Hoskins, AS General Studies; Kristin Goins, AS General Studies; Pierce Madelyn Taylor, AS General Studies; from Harrogate: Alexia Jayden Norris, AAS Nursing; Brooklyn Paige Evans, AS General Studies; Calleigh Grace Keck, AS General Studies; December Hope Woody, AS General Studies; Lacey E. Gulley, AS General Studies; Shelby Smith, AS General Studies; Tyler Oller, AS Mechanical Engineering; From New Tazewell: Skylar Marcine Cook, AAS Occupational Therapy Assistant; Daniel Robert English, AS Computer Science; Anastasia Hurst, AS General Studies; Maddilynn Grace Ayers, AS General Studies; Tobias Alan Simpson, AS General Studies; Emily Paige Wine, AS Health Science; ToniAnna L. Moyers, AS Health Science; Paige White, AST Teaching- K-5; April F. Poore, CER Medical Coding; Kylee Anne Loft, AS Biology; John Garland Howell II, AS Management; Autumn Grace Rosenbalm, AS Social Work; from Sneedville: Makenzie Olivia Royston, Respiratory Care; from Speedwell: Makayla Marie Berry, AAS Bus – Culinary Arts/Baking; Alexandria Johnson, AS General Studies; Taylor Nicole Branscomb, AS Psychology; Margaret Nicole Johnson, CER Medical Coding; Taylor Jeanette Mayes, CER Advanced Pharmacy Tech; From Tazewell: Jenavive Bailey, AAS Paralegal Studies; Lucas Schmidt, AAS Computer IT-Networking; Aaliyah Lawson, AAS Nursing; Savanna Faith Ruszkowski, AAS Nursing; Abagail Lane, AS General Studies; Hannah Grace Treadaway, AS General Studies; Matthew McCorkel, AS General Studies; Sophia Elizabeth Xin Morton, AS General Studies; Stefan Michael Roy Norris, AS General Studies; Emma Leigh Myatt, AS Health Science; Jade Lynn Marie Bailey, AS Psychology.

Awards do not become official until grades are recorded or pending qualifications are met.