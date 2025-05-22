Willa ‘Billie’ Ogan Cline Sanders, 98

Published 11:27 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Willa ‘Billie’ Ogan Cline Sanders was born on December 1, 1926 in Knox County, KY. She passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2025 at the sensational age of 98.

Growing up, Willa attended Claiborne County High School, where she graduated in 1946. She said she knew all of her life that she wanted to be a nurse. After getting married and starting a family Willa attended a local technical school where she received her LPN. She spent many years at hospitals and facilities expressing her dedication as a nurse.

Willa was a pillar of her Baptist faith. She instilled her values and religious beliefs in her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor and friend. She was one of a kind and she lived with such grace, resilience, and strength.

When she wasn’t spending time with family and friends she enjoyed reading her Bible, word search puzzles, watching The Waltons, going to get pampered at the beauty shop, and long car rides on all of the back country roads and listening to gospel music and church hymns.

Willa was beautiful, bold, and brilliant. She had a knack for remembering every birthday, anniversary, death and any other important dates within our family. She never failed to send a card or make a phone call. She was so proud of her family and her salvation.

Willa is preceded in death by the love of her life Earl, her son Jimmy, parents Rev. Willis and Myrtle (Price) Ogan, her siblings: Jim, Frank, Barbara, Steve, Ruth and Silas.

Left to mourn the loss of our matriarch are her children: Deborah and Richard. Grandchildren: Angel (David), Andrew (Janet), Stacey, and TJ. Great Grandchildren: Anessa Jae, Ava, Elle, Bayley, and Teagan. Special friend Samantha, as well as many other loving family members.

Service and burial will be private.

Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Livesay and McFarland Medical.