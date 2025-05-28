Claiborne High hosts Career Expo Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 17

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Claiborne High School hosted the 2025 Claiborne County Career Expo earlier this month. The event featured over 70 vendors representing businesses, colleges and other organizations from all over the community.

High school students from both CHS and Cumberland Gap High School were able to meet with as many of the vendors as they liked to learn more about educational and employment opportunities. The event was organized by the Claiborne County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department.

“It was amazing, we had over 70 vendors come out and join the festivities and students got to talk directly with representatives from all of those companies, universities and organizations regarding their career choices,” Dr. Meagan England said during her report at the May Board of Education meeting. “There were hands-on activities — we had people laying brick and at one point I saw people drilling holes into a board. We appreciate all of the board members who came out and volunteered as well as the students and faculty members that made this possible. We would also like to thank Elizabeth Wilson, Laura Posey and Daniel Satterfield for making this happen.”

Email newsletter signup

Sponsors included First Century Bank, Homesteader Trailers, the Claiborne County Economic & Community Development Board, Clayton-Giles, England Furniture, Harrogate Plant & Produce, Hearthside Bank, Powell Valley Electric Cooperative, The Realty Group and Walters State Community College.

Each of those sponsors had a booth or table set up along with Pyro Shows, Telos Global, DeRoyal, State Farm, Foundever, Fern+Daisy, LS Cookie Co., Blush & Ivory Florals, Copperhead Creatives, J-Bird Digital, Smithfield Foods, the Rogers Group, C.A.L.M., Buchanan Place Health & Rehabilitation, Captured Moments Photography, LMU Human Resources as well as their schools of Education, Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, DCOM, Dental, and Veterinary Medicine, Express Employment, TCAT Morristown, Southeast Community College, the Claiborne County Board of Education, Tennessee Opportunity Program, Zoo Knoxville, Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 102, the Mobile American Job Center, Coca-Cola Bottling of Middlesboro, Holiday Inn, the Insulators Union, Wingman Aviation, Commercial Bank, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, TBI, U.S. Navy, SECC Radiology, Claiborne Medical Center, UT Radiology, Elevation, Servolution, the Tenn. Dept. of Children’s Services, the Tenn. Dept. of Human Services, the McNabb Center, the Claiborne County Family Justice Center, TCAT Jacksboro, TCAT Practical Nursing, Mission Hope Pediatric Therapy, Tazewell Drug, Coffey Funeral Home, the Claiborne Health Department, Tenn. School of Beauty, the Academy of Permanent Cosmetics, TVA CADnet School to Work, Sign Resources, Claiborne Plumbing, Otto’s Body Shop, the Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and Jail, Johnson & Caylor Construction, WASCO, G & P Masonry, Creative Masonry, Masonry Institute of Tennessee, ACME Block & Brick, Lester Fabrication, TWRA, The Nature Conservancy, Hickory Corner Farms, TNT FIre & Rescue, TEC Transport, TCAT Truck Driving Program, WSCC Culinary Arts, U.S. Army, the Claiborne County Highway Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.