Jerry Wayland “Bull” Jones, 73

Jerry Wayland “Bull” Jones, age 73, of Thorn Hill, TN was born on April 11, 1952, and passed away on May 24, 2025, at Tennova North Hospital in Powell with his loving wife by his side. He was saved at an early age and attended Central View Church.

He was a well-known truck driver for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Bill & Dolly Jones, brother William David “Hobe” Jones, and his in laws Herman and Ethel Mabe, twin brothers-in-law Fred & Edd Mabe, sisters-in-law Carol Mabe and Sue Brooks.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara Jones. Daughters, Jennifer (Stacy) Stocks and Jody (Travis) Breeding. Grandchildren, Austin & Ethan Southerland and Allison Savage. Great Grandchildren, Karley & Kody Southerland. Sister Donna Roberts. Brother Doug (Barbara) Jones. Brothers and Sisters-in-law Kenny Brooks, Peggy & Jim Rosenbalm. Special friends L.H. Roberts, Nell Farmer, Craig Farmer, John Atkins, & Hugh Rogers.

He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 27, 2025, from 4 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Thursday May 28, 2025, at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. Reverend Jerry Epperson and Stevie Johnson officiating. Obituary reading by Ethan Southerland. The singers will be The Epperson Family and Tony & Barbara Jones. Graveside services will follow the funeral on Thursday and will be held in the Jones Family Cemetery in Thorn Hill.

Pallbearers: Austin Southerland, Ethan Southerland, Elmer Kincaid, Tim Kincaid, Jeff Frye, Chase Jones, Justin Rosenbalm, and Jacob Rosenbalm

Honorary Pallbearers: L.H. Roberts, Tony Jones, Junior Maples, Wayne Bull, Hugh Rogers, John Atkins, Danny Jennings, Jerry “Worm” Worley, David Savage, and Michael Southerland