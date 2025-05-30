Carolyn Moyers, 78

Published 10:33 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Carolyn Moyers, age 78, of Tazewell, TN was born on February 3, 1947, and passed away on May 29, 2025.

Carolyn was a very kind person which enabled her to make lifelong friends. Stemming from a young age where her house was the go-to house for all the fun to be held for the neighborhood children. From hosting soap box derbies to ping pong tournaments. Carolyn graduated from Claiborne County High School and later went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech. For many years Carolyn worked for Gulf Oil Company in Houston, TX. After leaving Gulf Oil she moved on to the United States Postal Service in Knoxville, TN, then she transferred to Fort Myers, FL where she stayed until her retirement. Carolyn spent her remaining years in Tazewell, TN enjoying life with her friends and family.

She was a caregiver by nature and found joy in caring for her family and friends. Carolyn was the person you knew you could call when you needed help, and she would always answer.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Betty Moyers. Uncle Douglas and Aunt Nettie Moyers. Aunt Mary Ruth and Uncle Jess Cox. Cousin Dan Cox. Nephew Dwayne Hill.

She is survived by her cousin Annie and Vaughn McCoy. Nieces Amy Hill, Katy England, and Vanessa McCoy. Nephew Billy Cox. A host of great nieces and nephews as well as other loved relatives. Special friends Genevia and Roger Bratcher, Bill and Katherine Fannon, and many more.

Carolyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

The family will have a graveside service on Sunday June 1, 2025, at 2 PM in Irish Memorial Gardens. Everyone please meet at the cemetery.

Pallbearers: Family & Friends

Officiating: Vaughn McCoy

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.