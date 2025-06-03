Congratulations Class of 2025

Claiborne High School seniors celebrate after being declared as graduates by Director of Schools Meredith Aronold following Saturday afternoon’s commencement at LMU’s Tex Turner Arena. (Photo by Jay Compton)
Members of Cumberland Gap High School’s senior class celebrate after being declared as graduates following their commencement ceremony at LMU’s Text Turner Arena Saturday morning. (Photo by Jay Compton)
Cora Capps, one of Claiborne’s Valedictorians, gives a speech to her classmates as administrators, central office staff, school board members and guests State Sen. Jessie Seal and County Mayor Joe Brooks look on. (Photo by Jay Compton)
Cumberland Gap HIgh School Principal David Hamilton presented Hayden Beeler with the Panther Award as part of Saturday’s commencement program. (Photo by Jay Compton)