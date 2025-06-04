MEDIC Regional Blood Center celebrating summer this June Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating all things summer and rewarding donors with items that they can use this month and through the season.

Promotional items are available at all donor centers and mobile drives.

This week – Beach towel and Soaky Mountain Waterpark ticket (through Friday or while supplies last)

Email newsletter signup

All month – All donors receive a beach towel and a Texas Roadhouse coupon

June 13 and 14 – MEDIC is celebrating World Blood Donor Day, and donors receive a drink cooler.

June 23 – 27 – Ripley’s Aquarium tickets for donors.

All promotional items are while supplies last, and donors must have a successful donation to receive the Soaky Mountain Waterpark ticket and Ripley’s Aquarium ticket.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074. Walk-ins are welcome.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals and air medical transport services across 23 counties. MEDIC services Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event. Donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East Tennessee or Southeastern Kentucky. They are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Find more information about MEDIC at their website: www.medicblood.org, on Facebook: @medicblood, on Twitter: @medicblood and on Instagram: @medicbloodcenter.