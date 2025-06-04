SIGCO Youth Coalition meeting today at 6:30 p.m. Published 11:05 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Stand in the Gap Coalition will hold a Youth Coalition Meeting on Wednesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at their office at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell.

“Join us for food, fun, and fellowship! Let’s “Stand in the Gap” for our community by creating positive change and raising awareness about substance misuse prevention!” a flyer for the event reads.

There will be free sno-cones and cotton candy and youth can enter for a chance to win a summer themed prize. The final vote will also be held on the SIGCO Youth T-Shirt.

This project is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.