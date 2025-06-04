Suicide Prevention Network launches new PSA Published 11:28 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is proud to announce the statewide launch of a new Public Service Announcement (PSA), developed in collaboration with voice actor Nancy-Lynne Walters and distributed by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

The PSA aims to raise public awareness about TSPN as a resource for information, education, and support for individuals and communities across the state.

The 30-second radio spot emphasizes that TSPN can teach individuals how to recognize the warning signs of suicidal behavior in others, and what to do about it. It encourages listeners to reach out to TSPN at tnsuicideprevention.org.

“We want every person in Tennessee to know that support is never far away,” said Anna Sever, Executive Director of TSPN. “This PSA is more than just an announcement — it’s a message that resources are available in communities statewide.”

The PSA reinforces the mission of TSPN: to educate communities about suicide prevention and to reduce the stigma about reaching out for help.

The Tennessee Association of Broadcasters is partnering in this effort by sharing the PSA across its statewide network of radio stations, allowing the message to be shared in every local community across the state. The PSA features voice actor Nancy-Lynne Walters of Your Professional Voice.

TSPN encourages organizations, schools, healthcare providers, and concerned individuals to listen and share the PSA, available at tspn.org.

About TSPN

TSPN is a statewide organization that trains community-based organizations and businesses on how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to respond when people may be at risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior.

TSPN provides information on research-informed practices and community resources and coordinates postvention services. Our dedication to suicide prevention in Tennessee dates back 25 years. With 10 regional directors, a vast volunteer network, and community-driven programming, TSPN offers resources and support across all 95 counties in Tennessee.

To learn more about TSPN’s services or to get involved, visit www.tspn.org.