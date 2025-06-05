New Tazewell man charged with selling Methamphetamine Published 2:06 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

A large amount of cash, a bag containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered by Narcotics Detective Adam Southern, following a pursuit and traffic stop last Tuesday. (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office photo)

A New Tazewell man was arrested on Tuesday following a pursuit and is facing multiple drug charges, including possession of Methamphetamine for sale and delivery.

According to a release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Detective Adam Southern was working enhanced criminal interdiction patrol on Lone Mountain Road and Highway 33 on Tuesday, June 3. He observed a vehicle speeding and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the driver threw a bag from the vehicle. The pursuit came to an end on New Hope Road, at which time the driver, Robert Brian Reece, 49, of New Tazewell was arrested.

The bag thrown from the vehicle was recovered and contained a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. A large sum of money was recovered from the vehicle.

Robert Reece was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale and Delivery, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance for Sale and Delivery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Evading Arrest, Speeding, and Misuse of Vehicle Registration.