Patsy Price, 79

Patsy Price, age 79, of Speedwell, Tennessee was born on March 15, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at home surrounded by her family.

Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, her family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed walking and exercising, as well as listening to music. Patsy was a big Tennessee Basketball and Football fan and liked to watch the games when she could. Despite her size Patsy was full of spunk and was known by everyone who knew her to be a spitfire.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Vina Sears, husband Clifford Price, son Clifford Lavon “Boddie” Price, siblings Theda (Paul) Durham, Margie Hopper, Opal Mayes, and Emery Lee Sears.

Patsy was survived by her Daughter Rhonda (Dexter) Honeycutt. Grandchildren Trevor (Heather) Honeycutt, Shasta (Todd) Hopper, and Chance Honeycutt. Great Grandchildren Cole and Ruby Honeycutt, Brantley and Taytum Brummett, and Layla Hopper, Coddie and Kaitlyn. Brother Charles (Genetta) Sears. Special friends Lois Treece, Tonya and Jerry Steed. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday June 6, 2025 at 11 AM in the Carr Cemetery. Everyone who would like to attend should meet at the cemetery.

Officiating: Dwayne Byrd

Singers: David Honeycutt and Natalie Fraley

Pallbearers: Trevor Honeycutt, Cole Honeycutt, Brantley Brummett, Dustin Price, Jerry Steed, and John Brummett

Honorary Pallbearer: Dexter Honeycutt, David Smith, Bob Hunley, and Damon Price