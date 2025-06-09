Adult male killed, juvenile wounded in Tazewell shooting Published 11:24 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 8:17pm Claiborne County 911 received a call of a shooting on Miley Drive in Tazewell. Tazewell Police Officers were on scene within one minute of the initial dispatch.

Once on scene officers located a 10-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, and an adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. Officers began life saving measures on the juvenile awaiting EMS. The juvenile was flown by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Further details were not available. The Tazewell Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Email newsletter signup

This is an ongoing investigation.