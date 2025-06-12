Ray sentenced to 28 years on drug charges Published 12:09 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Ralph Ray

On June 9, 2025, 49-year-old Ralph Ray, pled guilty to drug charges from both Union County and Claiborne County. Specifically, in Claiborne County, Ray pled guilty to Possessing over 26 grams of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell, Possession of Fentanyl with the intent to sell, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

In Union County, Ray pled guilty to Possessing over 26 grams of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell. 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden sentenced Ray to a sentence of 14 years on each case to be served consecutively for an effective 28 year sentence to be served in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction.

This case was investigated by Derrick Rice and Zach Wright of the Union County Sheriff’s Department and Jason Pabon with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Graham E. Wilson and Ron Laffitte.