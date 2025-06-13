Raymond Yeary, 79

Published 9:40 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Raymond Yeary, age 79, born to parents Elmer and Roena (Cavin) Yeary on April 5,1946 and passed away on June 11,2025.

Raymond loved farming and it was everything to him. He was also known for his tool and die work along with remodeling houses. Raymond never stood idle for long.

In addition to his parents Elmer and Roena (Cavin) Yeary, Raymond is preceded in death by his first wife Ann Lee (Russ) Yeary and second wife Shelby Yeary. Brothers Charles, Dennis, and Kenneth Wayne Yeary. Sisters Delores Hubbard, Etta Mae Fout, Connie Partin and Wanda Gingerella.

He is survived by his wife Billie Yeary. Daughters: Ruthann (Tim) Traver, Amy Reynolds, and Brianna Yeary. Stepdaughter Brandy (Mike) Brzeczek. Granddaughters: Amber (Pat) Taylor, Samantha (Tony) Poulson, Rachael (Travis) Schlea. Step grandsons: Mikey Brzeczek and Bryce Brzeczek. Great granddaughters: Danica Poulson, Colbie Taylor, and Riley Poulson. Great grandson Harrison Taylor. Brother Joseph (Nancy) Yeary.

Raymond will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.