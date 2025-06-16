Dave Quesenbery, 88

Published 8:06 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Dave Quesenbery, age 88, of Maynardville, TN, was born on March 14, 1937 and went to his heavenly home on June 14, 2025 at home with his family.

Dave had one job in his life, he worked at Alcoa Aluminum as a machine operator in Lafayette, IN, until his retirement over 30 years ago. When he had spare time Dave often chose to be outdoors, he would garden, fish and could be found perusing items at yard sales. One thing he did enjoy doing inside was either pickin’ or listening to bluegrass music, he even belonged a band called The New Pinnacle Mountain Boys. The most important thing in Dave’s life though was his family, he was a wonderful husband, father grandfather and great grandfather, but shared a special connection with his only grandson Travis.

Dave is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Ella “Doll” Quesenbery, parents Elic “Pete” and Margaret “Maggie” Hodges Quesenbery, brothers Howard, Jack, and Billy Quesenbery, sisters Virginia Phelps, Jean Cheatham, Josephine “Jo” Brabsten, Margaret Walker, and Blanche Brooks.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie (David) Mikels of Maynardville, TN. Grandson Travis (Courtney) Mikels and Great Grandson Elijah David Mikels all of Morristown, TN. Brother Jim Quesenbery of Delphi, IN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will have a funeral service Monday June 16, 2025 at 10 AM with a graveside service to follow in Greer Cemetery in New Tazewell.

Minister: Rev. Tim Inklebarger

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.