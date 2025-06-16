Gary Wayne Payne, 54

Published 11:25 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Gary Wayne Payne, age 54, of Tazewell TN was born on July 19, 1970 and passed away on June 13, 2025.

Gary was saved when he was 17 and was a proud member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church. In his spare time Gary loved to fish and just spend time outdoors. He could also often be found working on cars with his dad. Gary enjoyed cooking delicious meals for his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth W Payne. Brother Andrew Payne. Maternal grandparents Fred and Eva Holt, Paternal grandparents Tip and Lorene Payne. Aunts Thelma Ogan and Lucille Cody. Uncles Kyle Payne, Carl Payne and Phil Dean Holt.

Gary is survived by his mother Frances Payne. Daughters Sarah (Andrew) Rogers, Kelsey (Josh) Mize and Anna Payne. Brothers Mike Payne and David Payne. Nieces and nephews Colton (Jamie) Payne, Aaron Payne, Vanessa Payne, Lily Lamb and Jackson Payne. Cousin Tesela Whitaker. As well as a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.