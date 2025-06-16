Juvenile recovering after June 8 shooting Published 3:33 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A young boy was seriously injured in what was apparently an attempted murder-suicide on Sunday, June 8.

The Tazewell Police Department shared a release that Claiborne County 911 received a call of a shooting on Miley Drive in Tazewell at 8:17 p.m. on June 8 and officers were on the scene within one minute of the initial dispatch.

Once on scene officers located a juvenile with a gunshot wound, and an adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. Officers began life saving measures on the juvenile awaiting EMS. The juvenile was flown by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Tazewell Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Police Department shared a link on their Facebook page to a GoFundMe to assist the young shooting victim and his family.: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-grayson-aid-his-road-to-recovery.

As of Monday morning $8,265 had been raised to support Grayson’s road to recovery. The fundraiser was organized by Tonya Long on behalf of Samantha Ford.

The GoFundMe page shared that on June 8th, 2025, Sam’s world was turned upside down when her 11-year-old son, Grayson, fell victim to a senseless act of violence.

“Grayson was critically injured for reasons we may never know and required emergency surgery to repair the damage. He was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for surgery and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Though he made it through the procedure, his condition remains critical, and the days ahead are uncertain. Sam and her partner have not left his side, determined to be there for every moment of his recovery.”

The latest update on the site says Grayson underwent successful surgery on June 14 to remove the bullet from his back. His fever had reduced and he was able to sleep comfortably.

“He remains on the ventilator at this time, but keep those prayers coming. We’re praying to be extubated soon,” Ford shared.