New Heritage/Welcome Center coming along Published 3:35 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Contractors were making steady progress on the new Claiborne County Heritage/Welcome Center next to the historic Graham-Kivett House in Tawewell last week. By Friday the first exterior walls had been put up. The new building, which will also house the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce office, is expected to be completed by the fall. (Photos by Alycia Rhymer)