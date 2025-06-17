Effler elected to lead District Attorneys General Conference Published 10:34 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

8th District Attorney General Jared Effler

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jared Effler, 8th District Attorney General, has been elected by fellow members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) to serve as President of the organization’s Executive Committee. In this position, Gen. Effler will play a crucial role in guiding the overall administration of justice in Tennessee.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. I look forward to working with them as we advocate for crime victims and work to improve public safety in our great state,” said Effler whose district includes Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.

TNDAGC Executive Director Stephen Crump explained the role of the Executive Committee.

Email newsletter signup

“The Executive Committee is at the heart of every decision we make in our work to improve public safety and provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice throughout this great state,” he said. “I’m confident Gen. Effler will uphold this responsibility admirably.”

Effler took office in 2014 as the 8th District Attorney General and was re-elected without opposition in 2022. He was born and raised in Union County, Tennessee, and is a product of the Union County Public School System. Upon graduating from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 1999, Gen. Effler was appointed as an Assistant District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District. He also serves as Chair of the TNDAGC Victim Services Committee.

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice in the courts of the state. It is composed of the elected District Attorneys General from the state’s 32 judicial districts. For more information visit www.tndagc.org.