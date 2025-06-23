Bessie Marie Rush, 91

Published 8:31 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Bessie Marie Rush, age 91, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, June 20, 2025, at her home in Tazewell.

Bessie was a member of Midway Baptist Church in New Tazewell. She loved working in her flowers, especially her roses, and growing the largest tomatoes in her neighborhood- which she gladly shared with her neighbors.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Creola Littrell; husband, Charles “Sonny” Rush; daughter, Angela “Angie” Rush; sons, David Rush and Gary Rush; and grandchildren, Chastity Rush, Nathan Beason and Jonathan Beason.

Bessie is survived by her children, Rosemary (Linvil) Day, Pat (Mike) Beason, and son, Kim (Georgia) Rush; grandchildren, Melody Cline, Adam Rush, Natalie Johnson, Karla Johnson, Michelle Leabow, Tiffany Taylor, Misty Boyd, and Casie Beason Stone; great-grandchildren, Joshua Rolen, Hannah Rolen, Caleb Cline, Addie Johnson, Jagger Johnson, Dom Widner, Eli Widner, Haley Widner, Shane Leabow, Amber Caudill, Elijah Beason, Emma Tolliver, Jancee Beason, Ethan Smith and Lily Stone; as well as a host of other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with graveside to immediately follow in the Irish Memorial Gardens in Tazewell, TN.

Officiating: Rev. Jim Blevins

Singing: Rev. Kenny Trent

Pallbearers: Jonny Adkins, Dale Ayers, Mike Beason, Linvil Day, Fred Mize, Jerry Oakes