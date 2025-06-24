Betty Jo Painter, 71

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Betty Jo Painter, age 71, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Betty Jo was saved at Howard’s Quarter Church at a young age and was a standing member until her death. Betty Jo was a retired nurse, where she gave 20+ years to her profession at Hancock County Hospital. She was also a proud Sunday School teacher for many years, teaching the youngest in the church about the love of God.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Retha Cook.

Betty Jo is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Eddie Painter; her daughter, Carrie Painter (Karl Velker, husband) of Nashville; sister, Kathleen (Bruce) Pyatt of Tazewell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM with graveside services to immediately follow in the private Cook Family Cemetery. The family would like to mention that the cemetery is on rough terrain and 4-wheel drive is recommended.

Officiating: Rev. Roger Louthan

Pallbearers: Robert Cook, Roger Cook, Eddie Don Rowe, Scott Williams, Marty Lamb, Bret Richardson