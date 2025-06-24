Walters State releases President’s & Dean’s lists for spring 2025 Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Walters State Community College has released the President’s List for the 2025 spring semester. The following students made the list by earning a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least 12 hours of college credit.

Sub-heacer: Claiborne County

Cumberland Gap: Pierce Madelyn Taylor; Harrogate: Addison Faith Daniels, Gracie MiRae Nash; New Tazewell: Maddilynn Grace Ayers, Paxton A. Cole, Skylar Marcine Cook, Janice M. Hall, Allie McKennna Jones, Graciella Marianna Linkous, Autumn Rosenbalm, Paige Shalane White; Speedwell; Emma Grace Miracle; Tazewell: Emily Bowen, Joseph David LeFevers, Sophia Elizabeth Morton, Angelina JoLeigh Romano, Hannah Grace Treadaway.

Walters State Community College has released the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To receive this honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.

Sub-header: Claiborne County

Cumberland Gap: Jacob M. Howerton; Harrogate: Bianca Echeverria, Brooklyn Paige Evans, Calleigh Grace Keck, Nikolas Daniel McCorkel; New Tazewell: Caleb Michael Keck, Faith Alayna Simpson, Raygan SheaAnn Hurley, Will Jennings; Sneedville: Makenzie Olivia Royston; Speedwell: Jaelynn Faith Jones, MaKayla Berry; Tazewell: Ethan Joe Cupp, Hannah Grace Rowe, Jaris Stratton Bunch, Jenavive E. Bailey Kailee Maree Fugate, Mackenzie Brooke Goins, Matthew Ryan McCorkel, Morgan Breana Hatfield, Ricky Elijah McFall, Taylor Rhea Fleeman.