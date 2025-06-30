Virginia Beth Leggett, 77

Published 8:46 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Virginia Beth Leggett, age 77, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born on October 16, 1947 and passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Virginia was saved and a proud Christian, she attended Liberty Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making meals for her friends and family. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Opal Lattier and daughter Rebecca Leggett.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 48 years Larry Leggett. Daughter Misty (Donald) Rosebrugh. Grandchildren Jeremiah DeBeaumont and Frankie DeBeaumont. Brother Kenneth Lattier. As well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday June 30, 2025 from 2 until 4 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 3 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Tim Cosby

Pallbearers: Jeremiah DeBeaumont, Frankie DeBeaumont, Donald Rosebrugh

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements