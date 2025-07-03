Blackburn gives keynote speech at Freedom Dinner Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Rev. Eddie Overholt gave the invocation as Anthony Mountain looked on. (Photo by Jay Compton) 2/8 Swipe or click to see more The Tennessee 90 Bluegrass Band performs during Thursday’s Freedom Dinner. (Photo by Jay Compton) 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Chelsea Pressnell Estes sang the National Anthem at Thursday’s Freedom Dinner. (Photo by Jay Compton) 4/8 Swipe or click to see more The Tennessee 90 Bluegrass Band performs during Thursday’s Freedom Dinner. (Photo by Jay Compton) 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Fred England speaks after being honored for his work with Mercy Chefs with a Red, White and Volunteer Award. (Photo by Jay Compton) 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Dan Pearman speaks after being honored for his work with Farmers Helping Farmers with a Red, White and Volunteer Award. (Photo by Jay Compton) 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Congressman Tim Burchett had the honor of introducing Marsha Blackburn at Tuesday’s Freedom Dinner in Tazewell. (Photo by Jay Compton) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Anthony and Monica Mountain were presented with Tennessee Colonel certificates by State Sen. Jessie Seal during Thursday’s Freedom Dinner. (Photo by Jay Compton)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman Tim Burchett were the featured speakers at Thursday evening’s Freedom Dinner put on by the Claiborne County Republican Party at Claiborne High School.

Both of the national level politicians pledged their support for the “Big Beautiful Bill” and to continue their efforts to see many of President Donald Trump’s executive orders and his agenda codified into law.

Claiborne County Republican Party Chairman Anthony Mountain said there was “a lot of patriotism flowing in these halls tonight.”

Email newsletter signup

It was certainly a feather in the county’s cap to see two members of Tennessee’s delegation to Washington, D.C., attend and speak at the dinner.

“It means that we have officials that care about local issues and about the people,” Mountain said. “When they show up we know that they are truly supporting us and we’re thankful for that.”

Also in attendance were former U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan, State Sen. Jessie Seal and State Representatives Gary Hicks and Gary Powers.

After some welcoming remarks by Mountain, Chelsea Pressnell Estes sang the National Anthem; Cpt. Preston England, Army Engineer Reserves, led the Pledge of Allegiance; and Rev. Eddie Overholt gave the invocation.

Special music during the dinner was provided by Tennessee 90.

Burchett then took to the stage for some brief remarks as he introduced Blackburn. He asked all the veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized and made reference to the few protesters that had gathered at the school’s parking lot entrance.

“I want you all to know that those folks out front might not appreciate you, but daggum I do. Because if it wasn’t for those men and women who wear our country’s uniform, those people like that in another country would be locked up,” he said. “We live in the greatest nation on God’s green earth. I’ve had reporters try to trip me up and ask if it makes me mad to see protesters. I say it makes me proud to be an American — they can be wrong and we can disagree with them but daggum they have every right to be out there.”

He added that he was thankful to see plenty of law enforcement on hand.

After recognizing several of his friends, family and staff members in the crowd, Burchett spoke about how Blackburn was instrumental in keeping Tennessee from having an income tax during her time as a state senator and introduced her as “the best U.S. senator that I believe the state of Tennessee has ever had.”

Blackburn praised Claiborne County for having a strong Republican party.

“It is because of strong parties all across this state that we have built a strong Tennessee and we have got to keep it,” she said. “Coming together, pulling together and making sure we are ready for the 2026 midterm elections is vitally important. I thank you all for the vote that you gave me in 2024 — we really put our heart and soul into working with our state house and state senate and members of congress… We call it Team Tennessee. We think Tennessee is worth the fight.”

She said she and Burchett have been working on holding the TVA to account and bringing some transparency to the TVA.

Blackburn also recognized Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks along with Seal, Hicks and Powers for always being available for regular meetings with her.

“It is wonderful when people in counties across the state are able to see that their state, local and federal officials are in the room together solving problems that are important to them and listening to them,” she said. “It is so important that we demonstrate to every single Tennessee to move forward and represent the people in a constitutionally conservative manner, so I thank you guys for that.”

She got several big ovations from the crowd after voicing her support for “red meat” Republican issues including closing the border, the deporting of illegal immigrants and last week’s Supreme Court decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and transgender surgery for minors.

Blackburn said the November 5, 2024 election was a defining moment for America.

“The American people said, ‘We are sick of DEI and ESG and CRT and all the other woke, leftist policies that you are throwing at us.’ They went to the polls and they gave Donald Trump a mandate,” she said. “He won not only the electoral college but the popular vote and Tennessee gave him 2 million of those votes. Now we have to deliver on that agenda because the American people said so plainly that we reject socialism, we choose freedom. We don’t want to be ordinary, we want to be extraordinary. They said we believe in the American dream and want our kids and grandkids to know what it’s like to dream big dreams and then have a way to make those dreams come true.”

She said the protesters that are popping up everywhere didn’t listen to the people who went to the polls in 2024.

“They said faith, family, freedom, hope, opportunity, that is our bedrock, it is worth the fight and that is what they’re expecting us to deliver,” Blackburn said. “Join me in this fight.”

During the event Daniel England helped lead a fundraising auction of several items, including lunch with Congressman Burchett, two tickets to the UT football season opener, a weekend getaway in Gatlinburg in October and a full day pontoon rental from Cedar Grove Marina.

Then, Sen. Jessie Seal presented Anthony and Monica Mountain with Tennessee Colonel certificates signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

State Reps. Gary Hicks and Dennis Powers presented Red, White and Volunteer Awards to Dan Pearman in recognition of his efforts with Claiborne County Farmers Helping Farmers providing hurricane relief to their fellow farmers in Cocke, Greene and Unicoi counties; and to Fred England for his efforts with Mercy Chefs, a non-profit national disaster relief organization providing meals since 2006.

Ruby Patton and Nate Patton helped hand out the awards.

Monica Mountain closed out the evening by announcing how the funds raised during the dinner would be used. She said in the last year the Claiborne County Republicans have made donations to Samaritan’s Purse, the East Tennessee Foundation and Freeborn, an organization that provides ultrasounds to expectant mothers who are considering abortion. She then announced a $1,000 donation to Mercy Chefs.