Harrogate to hold annual 4th of July Celebration

The city of Harrogate will be holding its third annual 4th of July Celebration on Friday, July 4, beginning at noon at the Harrogate City Sports Park on Forge Ridge Road.

After an opening prayer by Donnie Fox of Shawanee Baptist Church, the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Army E4 Specialist Brandon Campbell and Jean Roark will sing the National Anthem.

There will be live music sponsored by Turn Key Realty of Harrogate and kids inflatable by Big Air Inflatables sponsored by K-N-K Metal Sales.

The music lineup includes the Tennessee 90 Bluegrass Band, Huff & Company and Chris Ellis. Sound provided by Brian O’Brien.

There will be several vendors on hand including Mackies Shaved Ice, Adorno Sourdough and Kelli’s Kool Treats.

The Harrogate Volunteer Fire Department will be there to help folks cool off.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment. No alcohol is allowed and there are no fireworks as this is a daytime event.